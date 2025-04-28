Calinos’ Drama ‘Farah’ Travels to 84 Countries

Calinos Entertainment’s drama series “Farah” is set to debut in Bosnia and Herzegovina and Portugal. Produced by O3 Medya, the series — which originally aired on Turkey’s NOW — has already been sold to 84 countries worldwide, including Spain, Italy, Brazil, and regions across MENA, Africa, and the Balkans.

Aslı Serim, head of Sales at Istanbul-based Calinos Entertainment, said: “We are beyond excited to introduce ‘Farah’ to Bosnia and Herzegovina & Portugal, adding to its remarkable reach of 84 countries. This series embodies the magic of Turkish dramas—its gripping story and relatable characters resonate with viewers everywhere. These latest deals highlight the growing demand for high-quality Turkish content and our commitment to sharing these incredible stories with the world.”

Farah follows the journey of a courageous immigrant and single mother on the run. Adapted from the acclaimed Argentine series La Chica que Limpia (The Cleaning Lady), this Turkish adaptation infuses the narrative with a distinct cultural flavor and emotional richness.

Farah’s cast includes Engin Akyürek, Demet Özdemir, Fırat Tanış, Senan Kara, Lale Başar, Oktay Çubuk, Mustafa Avkıran, and Ali Sürmeli.