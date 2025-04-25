TVA Orders ‘LOL Just For Laughs’ S12

Canada’s TVA, a subsidiary of Quebecor, commissioned Season 12 of sketch comedy series “LOL Juste pour rire” a.k.a. “LOL Just For Laughs” fkn LOL ; ).

LOL Just For Laughs — produced by Juste pour rire, in collaboration with Quebecor Content, and distributed globally by Just for Entertainment Distribution —is a unique comedy series of non-verbal sketches where versatile characters evolve in different scenarios and outlandish situations deliver unexpected payoffs.

Filming has just begun and will continue until June in Quebec City. The fourteen 30-minute episodes are directed by Francis Cloutier, Francis Piquette, and Marc-Olivier Valiquette.

The series, sold in over 150 countries, features a cast that includes Antoine Vézina, Cathleen Rouleau, Emi Chicoine, Fayolle Jean Jr., Monika Pilon, Thomas Derasp-Verge, Louis Carrière, Benoit Mauffette, and Schelby Jean-Baptiste.

Alex Avon, chief strategy and revenue officer, Just for Entertainment Distribution, said: “Just For Entertainment Distribution is thrilled to announce that TVA just commissioned the 12th season of LOL ; ) now titled LOL Just For Laughs, produced by our parent company, Just For Laughs. The talented new cast is currently filming in Quebec City, and we have international rights for the show and look forward to announcing distribution deals soon. Just For Entertainment Distribution: Keeping the world feeling good!”