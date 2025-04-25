OUTtv Launches on YouTube TV in the U.S.

LGBTQ+ streaming service OUTtv has launched on YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime Channels in the U.S.

Beginning this week, subscribers can access OUTtv’s line-up for $5.99 per month, on all devices supported by YouTube.

Brad Danks, CEO of OUTtv, said: “As streaming continues to redefine how audiences connect with content, OUTtv’s presence on YouTube means more people can discover the passion, humor, and heart behind our queer-led storytelling in one convenient place. The U.S. is a key market for us with a growing audience of OUTtv fans, and YouTube’s powerful reach allows us to connect with millions of viewers who are seeking diverse, high-quality LGBTQ+ content.”

OUTtv recently expanded into Asia, partnering with Chunghwa Telecom to launch OUTtv in Taiwan, available as a linear offering for audiences, following launches in New Zealand through a partnership with Prime Video, and expanding to the Nordics with Allente.