Electric Acquires North American Rights to “The Bunker”

Los Angeles-based Electric Entertainment has acquired the exclusive North American distribution rights to the science-fiction horror film The Bunker from Jackrabbit Media. The deal gives Electric all rights in all media in the U.S. and Canada, excluding ship and airline rights.

Directed by Brian Hanson (The Black String), the movie had its world premiere last August 2024 at the Popcorn Frights Film Festival.

Dean Devlin, CEO of Electric Entertainment, commented, “The Bunker fits seamlessly into Electric’s repertoire of films. It combines alien-induced sci-fi elements with a compelling horror twist. Fans of these genres will surely find this engaging and thrilling movie enjoyable.”

The film follows Dr. Michelle Riley, a rookie scientist who is sealed in an underground, top-secret bunker where she and a team of researchers are tasked with creating a bio-weapon capable of stopping a mysterious alien invasion. But isolation sparks paranoia, causing Riley to question the true intention of her mission.

The film stars the late Tony Todd (Final Destination: Bloodlines), Tobin Bell (Saw), Chad Michael Collins (Sniper: Rouge Mission) and Chelsea Edmundson (Army of the Dead) as Dr. Michelle Riley.