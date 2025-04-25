Comcast’s Cable-TV Woes

Comcast, the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania-based group behind the NBC TV network, Universal Studios, and Peacock, reported its first quarter results yesterday, reflecting the challenges of traditional cable TV.

The company lost 427,000 cable-TV video subscribers (now set at 12.1 million), and 199,000 broadband customers in the most recent quarter (now reaching 31.6 million). Domestic advertising declined to $1.9 billion.

However, the Peacock streaming service added five million subscribers, ending with 41 million subscribers and $1.2 billion in overall revenue. The service reduced its losses to $215 million from $639 million in the same period last year.

Studio revenue rose three percent to $2.83 billion, helped by the digital releases of successful theatrical features like Wicked and Nosferatu in the previous months.

First quarter revenue for 2025 was $29.9 billion and net income was $3.34 billion.