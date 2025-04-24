SPI Launches Channels with BH Telecom

SPI International has launched its 14 TV channels with BH Telecom in Bosnia and Herzegovina. The agreement covers four FilmBox film channels as well as ten thematic channels.

“Partnering with BH Telecom, one of the leaders in the field of telecommunications, allows us to introduce our engaging content to even more local audiences. The diverse suite of SPI TV channels provides a vast choice of genres tailored to different tastes, starting from Hollywood movies, through arthouse, popular Turkish series, e-sports, documentaries and much more. BH Telecom subscribers can now dive into our world of entertainment,” commented Murat Muratoglu, head of Distribution, Adria and MENA at SPI International.

Among the SPI channels covered in the agreement are movie channel FilmBox and Turkish series channel DIZI. Thematic channels include Docubox HD, FashionBox, Fast&FunBox HD, FightBox, FunBox UHD, 360 TuneBox and adult-themed channels Erox and Eroxxx.

The DIZI channel is part of BH Telecom’s Basic package, while the remaining 13 channels belong to Moja TV net M and Moja TV net L packages.