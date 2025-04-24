ITV Releases First Look Images from ‘Secret Service’

ITV has released first look images from new thriller Secret Service, taken on location in Malta during the first few weeks of filming.

Filmed in Malta and London this spring, Secret Service is adapted from the topical novel by ITV News anchor Tom Bradby and produced by Potboiler Productions.

With direction from Oscar-winner James Marsh (Man on Wire, The Theory of Everything) and a cast including Gemma Arterton, Rafe Spall, Alex Kingston, Mark Stanley, Roger Allam, Amaka Okafor, Aoife Hinds, Avi Nash, Alma Prelec and Khalid Abdalla, the series explores the world of espionage against the backdrop of escalating tensions between the U.K. and Russia.

Secret Service follows senior MI6 officer Kate Henderson (Arterton) as a covert investigation uncovers evidence that a high-ranking U.K. politician may be working as a Russian asset. Kate must navigate the shifting sands of political loyalty, international threat, and personal sacrifice.

The series is set to premiere on ITV1, STV, ITVX and STV Player in 2026. All3Media International will be responsible for the international distribution of the drama.