NATPE Unveils Honors Award Recipients

NATPE Budapest has unveiled the recipients of the inaugural NATPE Honors Europe, a new celebration recognizing visionaries in the CEE media industry, set to take place on June 23, 2025, at the Dorothea Hotel.

“NATPE Honors is a celebration of the extraordinary talent and leadership driving our industry forward,” said NATPE’s executive director Claire Macdonald. “After an incredibly successful launch of the awards at NATPE Global in Miami this February, it was clear that we needed to recognize outstanding leadership in the CEE region. These recipients inspire us with their bold ideas and unwavering commitment to excellence, and we’re thrilled to recognize their impact in Budapest.”

NATPE Honors will bestow the North Star Award to George Levendis, managing director, ANT1 TV, Mak TV & Antenna Studios, Greece, and Levente Malnay, managing director and executive vice president, AMC Networks International, Central and Northern Europe.

The Shift Disturber Award will go to Daniel Grunt, CEO of Nova Group, and Magdalena Szwedkowicz, producer at MAG Entertainment (Forgotten Love, Justice, Squared Love).

The Cause + Action Award’s recipient is Starlight Media, Ukraine’s largest broadcasting group, for supporting and amplifying the voice of veterans, notably putting a war vet in the spotlight in the most recent edition of The Bachelor.

NATPE Budapest (June 23-26) will feature major international studios such as A+E Global Media, Fremantle, FOX Entertainment Global, Lionsgate, NBCUniversal Global TV Distribution, Paramount Global Content Distribution, and Sony Pictures Television. The market has already registered over 300 buyers from 60 countries.