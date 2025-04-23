Mixed Media News: CBS, NYT, Meta

First the good news for the media: The New York Times won a libel retrial against Sarah Palin. The former Alaska governor sued the NYT in federal court claiming that the paper defamed her in an editorial about gun violence. The jury delivered the same verdict reached during the first trial in the defamation case in 2022.

In the bad news category is the report that in 2025 Meta (Facebook, Instagram) could lose $7 billion in ad revenue due to tariffs imposed on Chinese goods imported into the U.S. Last year Meta attributed 11 percent of its ad revenue to Chinese advertisers. According to analysts, close to 25 percent of the company’s growth over the last two years came from Chinese advertisers.

In the same category is the report that Bill Owens (pictured), executive producer of CBS’ 60 Minutes and CBS Evening News resigned citing loss of independence. U.S. president Donald Trump sued Paramount’s CBS News for $20 billion alleging that the network committed election interference. Top FCC regulator Brendan Carr said that the agency’s investigation of the 60 Minutes complaint by Trump could factor into the review of the Paramount-Skydance merger. Meanwhile, president Trump maintains that CBS “should lose their license.”