CosmoBlue Partners with Oh! Jazz

CosmoBlue Media has partnered with Oh! Jazz, a global platform for jazz lovers, for distribution in Canada. The platform features over 1,300 artists and performances from iconic venues in Tokyo, Madrid, São Paulo, and more.

Oh! Jazz’s content — now available to Canadians through Ohjazz.tv and soon through the CosmoGo platform — also includes masterclasses and interviews with celebrated voices in jazz, along with performances from festivals such as the Madrid Latin Jazz Festival, the Chicago and New York Jazz Piano Centerstage, and the first edition of Japan’s Flamenco Jazz Festival, all produced by Oh! Jazz.

“We’re thrilled to bring Oh! Jazz into the CosmoBlue family,” said Tanuka Roy, general manager of CosmoBlue Media Canada. “This partnership brings something truly special to Canadian audiences—not just entertainment, but access to a living, breathing global art form that transcends language and borders.”

The partnership officially launched this spring with Oh! Jazz Global Stage Canada, a series of concert events hosted at select Cineplex VIP theaters in Toronto, Winnipeg, Calgary, Montreal and Vancouver.