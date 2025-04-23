Banijay Brings Rudi Völler Doc to Sky

Banijay Productions Germany has secured a new commission for Sky Deutschland, Rudi Völler – The Documentary, set to launch exclusively on Sky and streaming service WOW this fall.

The Sky original tells the story of one Germany’s most iconic footballers, featuring the legend himself, as well as Lothar Matthäus, Oliver Kahn and Julian Nagelsmann.

For over five decades, Rudi Völler has shaped German football more decisively than anyone else, and has long been one of the country’s most popular personalities. “There is only one Rudi Völler” is not only a well-known fan chant, but an expression of how unique his career and his popularity are.

Rudi Völler commented: “Whether as a player, a manager at Bayer Leverkusen, or through my various roles with the DFB and a partner of the Bundesliga, Sky has been my constant companion over the past 30 years since returning to Germany. That’s why I’m very pleased to be creating a documentary with the team there and Banijay Productions Germany, that offers exclusive insights into my life and career.”