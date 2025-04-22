Original Movies Flop at The Box Office

The story is that, apparently, original movies flop at the box office and thrive on streaming, especially on the Amazon Prime Video and Apple+ platforms.

Critics have for years decried Hollywood’s propensity towards films based on spin-offs, adaptation of comic books and toys, and especially sequels, but according to a review in The Wall Street Journal, “nearly every movie released by a major studio in the past year based on an original script or a little-known book has been a box office disappointment.”

The list included Disney’s The Amateur, Universal’s Drop, Warner Bros.’s Mickey 17, and Paramount’s Novocaine, among many others.

At the CinemaCon convention, held March 31-April 3 at the Caesar Palace in Las Vegas, theater owners said they are welcoming original movies, but they want them to be backed up by strong advertising campaigns, since theaters are lately presenting films that open with little awareness.

CinemaCon — the world’s largest gathering for the motion picture theater industry and the official convention of the National Association of Theater Owners — attracted attendees from over 80 countries. The annual trade show featured the latest technological advances and innovative concession offerings from cinema equipment and concessions manufacturers and dealers. Discussions centered on the theatrical window, strategies to make moviegoing more affordable, and transforming theaters into destinations beyond just movies.