Calinos Sells ‘Alert Squad’ to Japan

Turkey’s Calinos Entertainment has secured the sale of police drama series “Alert Squad” to Japan.

Alert Squad, produced by Canada’s Pixcom, follows a Missing Persons Unit as they race against time to recover the missing, alive. Built on human drama, the series blends criminal investigations with stories of hope, courage and determination.

The series, now in its fifth season, won the “Best Annual Series” award at the 38th Prix Gémeaux Awards from the Academy of Canadian Cinema and TV.

Calinos Entertainment has sold more than 130,000 hours of programming to more than 120 countries.