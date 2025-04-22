Banff Announces New Board Members

The Banff World Media Festival has announced that Kevin Johnson, chief executive officer, GroupM Canada and president of WPP in Canada, and Music supervisor Nora Felder have joined its Board of Directors.

“Kevin and Nora bring deep insight, creativity, and a fresh perspective to our board,” said Sean Cohan, chair of the Board of Directors, BANFF, and president of Bell Media. “Their combined expertise will help guide BANFF’s growth and global impact as we continue to provide a world-class platform for creators, companies, and change-makers.”

Held annually in Banff, Canada, for over 45 years, the festival serves as a hub where producers, creatives, executives, and industry leaders from around the world converge to shape the future of media. This year’s edition will be held June 8-11, 2025.