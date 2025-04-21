Alan Ruck Boards “Corporate Retreat”

Alan Ruck has joined the cast of the upcoming horror thriller “Corporate Retreat,” currently in pre-production. Ruck — best known for his portrayal of Connor Roy on HBO hit series Succession — will star alongside Rosanna Arquette (“Pulp Fiction”) and Ashton Sanders (“Moonlight”) in the film’s ensemble cast. Principal photography starts in June.

Passage Pictures’ Corporate Retreat follows a group of corporate employees at a tech company whose team-bonding retreat devolves into a bloody fight to survive the tests of a vengeful executive.

The film is written and directed by Aaron Fisher with Uri Singer producing. Fisher co-wrote the script with Kerri Lee Romeo. Singer said, “We’re thrilled to welcome Alan to the team. His unique ability to seamlessly blend comedy and drama is truly exceptional. Alan has that rare talent to make audiences laugh even in moments of suspense and horror, perfectly aligning with the tone we’re aiming for in Corporate Retreat.”