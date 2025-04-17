NAB Show Las Vegas Attracts 55,000 Delegates

The recently concluded NAB Show in Las Vegas — held April 5-9, 2025 — featured nearly 1,100 exhibitors and attracted over 55,000 registered attendees from 160 countries.

With more than 550 sessions and 1,000 speakers, the Show explored the future of media by delving into innovations and trends including AI, the creator economy and sports technology.

NAB president and CEO Curtis LeGeyt kicked off the event with a focus on the resilience and growth of local radio. “If you’re here, it’s because you have already defied the odds. You have doubled down on your local communities. You have an owned, trusted, fact-based programming community service,” LeGeyt said during his opening address at the NAB Small and Medium Market Radio Forum.

Dhar Mann, founder of Dhar Mann Studios, spoke about building the world’s largest digital scripted studio and the power of positivity; while SkyShowtime CEO Monty Sarhan highlighted the streaming service’s adaptation to diverse European markets and its content delivery in 19 languages. The service, which is a Paramount Global and Comcast joint venture, has thrived without sports rights by focusing on local and U.S. entertainment.

On the exhibition floor, several vendors like Sony, Grass Valley, Ross Video and Lawo unveiled technology for enhancing production efficiency and interoperability, such as Sony’s HDC-F5500V Super 35mm 4K camera, Grass Valley’s LDX 180 large-sensor camera, Ross Video’s Carbonite HyperMax cloud solutions, and Lawo’s HOME Apps.

AI’s transformative role in broadcasting was a key focus at the Show, with industry leaders discussing its impact on local journalism, marketing and operations. Former Audacy executive Susan Larkin and Graham Media’s Stephanie Slagle emphasized AI’s ability to localize content and streamline workflows, while Gray Media’s Claire Ferguson addressed legal and ethical concerns associated with the technology.

Next year’s NAB Show Las Vegas will take place April 18-22, 2026.