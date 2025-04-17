Italian Film “Sole a Catinelle” Gets Argentinian Remake

Checco Zalone’s comedy feature Sole a catinelle will be adapted in Argentina. The remake rights have been acquired by Gloriamundi Producciones.

Originally released in 2013, Sole a catinelle follows the story of Checco, a struggling vacuum cleaner salesman who promises his young son a lavish vacation if he gets top marks in school. When the boy succeeds, Checco—despite being completely broke—is forced to make good on his word.

Gloriamundi Producciones, based in Madrid and Buenos Aires, specializes in international co-productions and local remakes of global hits. Its expertise in cultural adaptation and narrative localization will make the spirit of Sole a catinelle resonate with Argentine audiences while reflecting their unique social dynamics.

Zalone’s films are repped by Mediaset Italy.