All3Media Launches ‘Demand Drama’ Channel

All3Media International is expanding its portfolio of FAST channels with the launch of Demand Drama, which will be available in the U.K. from this month.

The FAST channel’s schedule mixes ‘cosy crime’ dramas and crime thrillers with family-friendly favorites, landmark dramas and soaps.

Featuring on the launch line-up are series Rose and Maloney (pictured), starring Sarah Lancashire, and crime thrillers such as Jimmy McGovern’s anthology series Accused, crime doyen Lynda La Plante’s Above Suspicion, BAFTA-award winning Trial & Retribution, and SAS action drama Ultimate Force.

Demand Drama will also showcase a slate of global English-speaking drama, including New Zealand series Outrageous Fortune, Go Girls, and Mean Mums, and Irish soap Red Rock.