Up the Ladder: Canal+

France’s Canal+ has expanded the responsibilities of its leadership team following the pay-tv giant’s split from parent company Vivendi and its debut on the London Stock Exchange last December.

Jacques du Puy is now in charge of Global PayTV, a new division bringing together all Canal+’s pay-TV activities, namely those in France, Poland, Central Europe (Belgium, the Netherlands, Austria, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary and Romania), Africa and Asia.

Amandine Ferré, chief financial officer of Canal+ and responsible for CSR, is now in charge of all the financial functions of the group and all its entities.

Anna Marsh has been appointed chief content officer of Canal+, in addition to her responsibilities as Deputy CEO of Canal+ and CEO of Studiocanal.

Eglantine Leclabart has been appointed Global Pay-TV Marketing director. Previously, she held the position of Deputy Managing director of Canal+ France in charge of Marketing and Digital.