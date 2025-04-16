NEM Expects Over 100 Exhibitors in Dubrovnik

The 12th edition of the NEM market — taking place June 9-12, 2025 at the Dubrovnik Palace hotel in Dubrovnik, Croatia — is set to welcome more than 1,000 delegates, including over 200 buyers and 100 exhibitors.

Among the distribution companies already confirmed are All3media, Amazon MGM Studios Distribution, AMC Networks, Atresmedia, Banijay Rights, BBC Studios, Beta Film, Fremantle International, Globo, Lionsgate, Paramount Global Content Distribution, The Walt Disney Company, Warner Bros. Discovery, and NBCUniversal.

Buyers in attendance represent media companies and TV networks that play a key role in the CEE content industry — such as CME, Czech TV, Ant1+, ERT, HBO Europe, Nova, TV3 Baltics, TVN , TVP, MTVA, Network4, and United Media — with a record number of executives from Poland.