‘Roast Battle Canada’ and ‘Just For Laughs Galas’ Return to Montreal JFL Fest

Just For Laughs’ comedy series ‘Roast Battle Canada’ and ‘Just For Laughs Galas’ will return to this summer’s Just For Laughs Montreal Comedy Festival — set for July 16-27 — with Bell Media and CBC renewing their productions.

Roast Battle Canada is back for a fifth season on CTV Comedy Channel and Crave. Hosted by Ennis Esmer, with returning judges Russell Peters, Sabrina Jalees, and K. Trevor Wilson, the series brings together Canada’s edgiest comics for no-holds-barred verbal showdowns.

Just For Laughs Galas returns with CBC, continuing a celebrated tradition of star-studded stand-up. Past editions have welcomed hosts like Mae Martin, Eddie Izzard, Leslie Jones, Jack Whitehall, Debra DiGiovanni, Nimesh Patel, Mark Forward, and Langston Kerman.

“As the Just For Laughs Montreal Festival begins a new chapter, we look forward to collaborating with the team as we continue to shine a spotlight on some of Canada’s best comedians,” said Justin Stockman, vice president, Content Development and Programming, Bell Media. “Viewers can expect even more laughs, barbs, and outrageous moments in this new season of Roast Battle Canada.”

“We’re proud to bring the Galas back to the Just For Laughs Montreal Festival and continue showcasing top Canadian comedy.” said Trish Williams, executive director, Scripted Content, CBC. ”CBC is committed to amplifying emerging and established Canadian stand-up talent and we’re excited to continue to do so from the world’s biggest comedy event in Montreal, alongside some of the best-known comedians from around the world.”