All3Media Inks Multiple Deals for ‘The Ex-Wife’

All3Media International has signed a slate of new deals for part one and two of thriller series ‘The Ex-Wife.’ The series is a co-production between Clapperboard Studios, BlackBox MultiMedia and Night Train Media.

The second installment of the psychological thriller — starring Céline Buckens, Tom Mison, Katie McGrath and Jordan Stephens — is a follow-up to the 2022 series based on bestselling author Jess Ryder’s book of the same name.

The Ex-Wife season 2 picks up three years after the dramatic conclusion of the first series. Tasha is on the run with her daughter Emily, living off-grid in Cyprus doing cleaning jobs and struggling to survive. In London, Jack’s ex-wife Jen has moved on with her life, is engaged to a new man in Connor but is still hiding the secret of faking Emily’s death.

In Asia, both seasons of the thriller will be available on BBC Studios’ SVoD drama channel BBC First, as well as its multi-genre SVoD service BBC Player in Singapore, Malaysia and Taiwan. Additionally, NBCUniversal International Networks and DTC Latin America have also acquired the series for Latin American audiences.

Recent acquisitions in Europe include DR (Denmark), NRK (Norway), Eesti (Estonia) and MTV Networks (France and French speaking territories). In Asia, series one has been licensed by Pumpkin Film in China and premiered in India on VR Films.

The second series will also be launching this year on BritBox in the U.S., Paramount+ in Australia, TV4 in Sweden, OSN in the Middle East and Pickbox in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia and Slovenia.

The series will be exclusively available on Paramount+ U.K. & Ireland in 2025. All3Media International is the global partner on the series outside of the U.K. and Ireland.