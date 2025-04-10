‘MasterChef Creators’ Lands in Brazil with YouTube

Banijay Entertainment’s MasterChef Creators —a new production from Endemol Shine Brasil, in partnership with YouTube and supported by LATAM Airlines — will air weekly from May 6 on the MasterChef Brasil YouTube channel.

The three-episode digital series unites six of the country’s top food influencers to recreate iconic dishes in the famous kitchen. Under the supervision of MasterChef Brasil judges Helena Rizzo, Henrique Fogaça, and Erick Jacquin, with hosts Fih and Edu (Diva Depressão channel), the winner will receive a grand prize of R$200,000.

To-date, MasterChef Brasil has run for 11 successful series on Band, and has enjoyed a number of successful spin-offs including last year’s newest iteration, MasterChef: Dessert Masters. It has also garnered an impressive social media community, attracting more than 25 million people to MasterChef Brasil digital content.