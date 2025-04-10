KDI’s Romcom ‘Love Trap’ Heads to the Czech Republic

Kanal D’s romantic comedy Love Trap is heading to the Czech Republic.

Love Trap follows Kerem, a charismatic but irresponsible heir to a textile empire, and Ayşe, a working-class girl stuck in a dead-end life. In a surprising twist of fate, Ayşe pretends Kerem is her lover in order to escape an unwanted marriage, pulling them both into a scheme of secrets, humor, and unexpected romance.

The series is produced by ARC Film and its cast includes Çağlar Ertuğrul, Burcu Özberk, Altan Erkekli, Neşe Baykent, Ozan Dağgez, Asena Tuğal, Serkay Tütüncü, Benian Dönmez, Taner Rumeli, Beril Pozam, and Hira Su Yıldız.

Kanal D International handles global sales.