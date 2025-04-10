Atresmedia’s FAST channels on TCL

Atresmedia Internacional’s FAST channels Cine y Series, Zona Investigación, and Única are broadening their distribution in Latin America and the U.S. through a new agreement with Chinese smartTV manufacturer TCL — the three channels will be available on TCL Channel, the free streaming app integrated into the smart TVs of TCL.

TCL Channel joins The Roku Channel, FUBO, and Plex, which already offer Atresmedia’s channels in the U.S. and Mexico. With this new agreement, the three FAST channels are making their debut in Latin America.

Mar Martínez-Raposo, director of Atresmedia Internacional, said, “with this agreement, we reinforce a strategy that complements our traditional business, allowing us to reach audiences that increasingly consume content on connected devices. We are doing this with TCL, a very reliable partner in this type of technology and with a global presence.”

Atresmedia’s FAST channels offer Spanish series and films, lifestyle content focused on real stories of influential women, and current affairs reports.