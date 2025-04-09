CosmoBlue Acquires Cineplex Store

CosmoBlue Media has completed its acquisition of the Cineplex Store from Canada’s Cineplex Entertainment.

The Cineplex Store platform offers over 10,000 titles, from Hollywood blockbusters to indie titles, to Canadian audiences. The company will rebrand the platform as CosmoGO with plans for further development.

“We are excited to introduce CosmoBlue to Canadian audiences,” said Loni Farhi, co-founder and group president of CosmoBlue Media. “This represents a pivotal step in our mission to provide unparalleled entertainment experiences across multiple platforms. By integrating Cineplex Store’s rich catalog with our expertise in digital distribution, we’re set to redefine how audiences engage with premium content. Furthermore, this marks one of our major investments in Canada, reaffirming our commitment to this thriving market.”