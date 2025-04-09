China Considering to Shut Hollywood

After Hollywood moved to reprimand other countries over their trade barriers, China is reportedly considering a ban on Hollywood films if president Trump’s tariffs persist (now potentially set at 104 percent for China).

On March 11th, the Motion Picture Association — formerly known as the Motion Picture Association of America — filed an 86-page document with the U.S. Trade Representative outlining the trading barriers faced by its members, including studios and streamers, in 30 countries.

The Chinese warnings were shared by widely followed bloggers on social media, and not yet on official channels, but even if Hollywood now no-longer considers China a key market, the measure would certainly have an impact on the U.S. film industry’s bottom line.

Last year, U.S. movies grossed around $585 million in China — about 3.5 percent of the country’s total $17.71 billion box office.