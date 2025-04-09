Beta Inks Deal for ‘Cold Summer’ in North America

Beta Film has struck a deal on the Mafia series Cold Summer with Walter Presents for the U.S. and Canada, ahead of its linear premiere in the U.K. on Channel 4.

Adapted from the bestselling novel by former anti-Mafia prosecutor Gianrico Carofiglio, Cold Summer will launch on April 13 on U.K.’s Channel 4; the boxset will also be available on its streaming service.

Eight-part series Cold Summer is set in the early 90’s in Southern Italy and unravels an uneasy alliance between a small-time Mafia boss and the upright police sergeant, Pietro Fenoglio. As Pietro begins a single-minded pursuit to root out the town’s nascent Mafia dons, his marriage to his long-suffering wife falls apart.

The series stars Italy’s Paolo Sassanelli and Giulia Vecchio in the lead roles. Directed by Alessandro Casale, Cold Summer (Commissario Fenoglio) is created by Gianrico Carofiglio, Doriana Leondeff, Antonio Leotti, and Oliviero Del Papa, and produced by Clemart for Rai Fiction in association with Beta Film. Beta Film also handles international sales.