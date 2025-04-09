A Gold Mine-craft Movie

Last week the Warner Bros. film, A Minecraft Movie, generated some $314 million in box office tickets worldwide — $163 million in North America — smashing all box office expectations.

Produced in partnership with Legendary Pictures and four other production companies, A Minecraft Movie cost $150 million to make and is the adaptation of the Microsoft’s popular sandbox (self-set) game developed in 2011 by Sweden’s Mojang Studios (which is listed as one of the movies’ producers). Microsoft acquired Mojang Studios in 2014 and over the years sold more than 300 million copies of the videogame.

Minecraft follows the story of four individuals pulled into an alternate dimension called the Overworld. The movie’s cast is led by Jason Momoa, Jack Black, and Emma Myers.

The fantasy adventure comedy feature, directed by Jared Hess, opened in 4,263 theaters in North America.