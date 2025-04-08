Up the Ladder: CME, MBC

Central European Media Enterprises has appointed Sam Barnett as its new chief executive officer, effective May 1, 2025. Barnett will succeed Didier Stoessel, current chief investment officer of PPF, the investment firm that owns CME. Stoessel has held dual roles at PPF and CME since 2022.

Barnett is exiting his role as CEO of MBC Group, where Mike Sneesby has been appointed group chief executive office starting May 1, 2025. Sneesby most recently served as CEO of Australia’s Nine Entertainment. Previously, he was the CEO and founder of Stan.