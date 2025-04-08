U.S. Studios’ Shifting Challenges

Yesterday, The Los Angeles Times sounded an alarm for Hollywood about the way Gen Z (people born between 1997 and 2012) consumes entertainment and the fact that Hollywood isn’t paying enough attention.

The Times cited a Deloitte’s 2025 Digital Media Trends report that made clear how “The threat isn’t coming from streaming… instead, it’s coming from social media platforms.” The report surveyed 3,595 U.S. consumers last October.

“Another fact of life not to be ignored,” wrote the Times, “is the increasing dominance of YouTube. The Google-owned video giant in February captured 11.6 percent of U.S. TV viewing, topping all other distributors (including Disney and Netflix) for the second time since Nielsen began tracking such data in November 2023.”

And, concluded the Times, “Until recently, the pay-TV model allowed entertainment companies to ‘over-monetize,’ meaning their content was earning more than it was really worth… Now studios are getting hammered by a dramatic economic evolution that shrunk profits, leading to massive layoffs, uncertainty and pressure to consolidate.”