Sunny Side of the Doc Appoints Advisory Board

Sunny Side of the Doc (La Rochelle, June 23-26, 2025) has revealed the eight members of its very first advisory board since Aurélie Reman took the helm as managing director last year.

“This advisory board marks a pivotal step in my vision to strengthen Sunny Side of the Doc as Europe’s central hub for audiovisual documentaries, supported by a worldwide network of partners. By uniting international experts with complementary backgrounds and connections, we position Sunny Side of the Doc as both a trusted compass and a support platform for the global documentary community,” said Reman.

The newly appointed board includes: Caroline Behar, head of International Co-productions and Acquisitions at France Télévisions; Laurent Duret, producer and founder of France-based Bachibouzouk; Paul Heaney, chief executive officer at U.K.-based Bossanova; Elvira Lind, Germany-based consultant; Wangeci Mūrage, chief executive officer of Kenya-based Media Pros Africa; Emmanuel Prosnier, Business Development manager, Broadcast Department, at France-based Getty Images; Ellen Windemuth, chairwoman of U.S.-based WaterBear Network; and Myriam Weil, head of Documentary at France’s Federation Studios.