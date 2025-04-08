Fremantle Launches Sports Unit

Fremantle has launched Fremantle Sports with a focus on supporting the company’s labels in the creation of entertainment, scripted and factual content based on sports IP, talent and stories.

Owain Walbyoff will be appointed as the new director of Sports at Fremantle. In his new role, he will lead and develop the Fremantle Sports strategy in expanding the company’s global sports content offering, through partnerships with rights holders, brands, first look and co-production deals.

The new global sports entertainment unit has been spearheaded by Amelia Brown, CEO Fremantle U.K.; Gabriella Carriere, Group head of Strategy; Georgette Schlick, CEO Fremantle Northern Europe; Jeff Hasler, president Original Productions; and Mark Reynolds, global head of Documentaries and Factual.