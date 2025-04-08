Acorn TV Greenlights Brooke Shields Starrer “Allie & Andi’

AMC Networks’ streamer, Acorn TV, has unveiled Allie & Andi, a new crime drama from creator/writer Robin Bernheim (Star Trek: Voyager) in which Brooke Shields will star and executive produce.

Set in a quaint New England colonial town, Allie & Andi is a six-episode murder mystery series following a bestselling novelist (Shields) who forms an unlikely alliance with an aspiring writer and influencer to find the killer of a close friend. The series will go into production this fall and premiere in 2026.

“I’m overjoyed to collaborate once again with the incredible Robin Bernheim who has created two strong, smart women you want to root for within Allie & Andi. The writing and storytelling really resonate with me, and this is a project I’m not only proud of but a role I can’t wait to play,” shared star and executive producer Brooke Shields.

Allie & Andi is a co-production between AMC Studios and Dynamic Television. Bernheim and Shields will executive produce alongside Daniel March and Carrie Stein for Dynamic and Rob Fox and Shannon Cooper for Acorn TV/AMC Studios.

AMC Studios/Acorn TV holds distribution rights in North America, U.K., Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand. Dynamic Television serves as international distributor.