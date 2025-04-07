Rosanna Arquette, Ashton Sanders Join Cast of ‘Corporate Retreat’

Los Angeles-based prodco Passage Pictures has announced that Rosanna Arquette (Pulp Fiction, Desperately Seeking Susan) and Moonlight star Ashton Sanders have joined the cast of the upcoming feature film Corporate Retreat, written and directed by Aaron Fisher. Currently in pre-production, the film’s principal photography begins in June.

Corporate Retreat is a horror-thriller centered around a group of corporate executives whose team-bonding trip turns into a bloody fight for survival against a vengeful retreat leader.

Aaron Fisher (Inside the Rain) is directing, and Uri Singer (White Noise) is producing. The script is co-written by Fisher and Kerri Lee Romeo.

“We are so thrilled to welcome Rosanna and Ashton to Corporate Retreat, said Singer. “They are incredibly talented performers who will bring tremendous depth to these characters.”