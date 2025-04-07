Radio Free Europe Is Out of Funds

The Trump administration has not yet restored funding for Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty as requested by court action.

The Agency for Global Media (USAGM) has not sent the April’s $12 million funding to RFE/RL as requested by a federal judge in Washington D.C., who last month halted Trump’s request to shut down the news organization.

The judge ruled that the Trump administration couldn’t close a service established by the U.S. Congress. Affected by the lack of funding are services directed to Russia and other authoritarian states where free press is banned or not fully established. To further harm RFE/RL services is the USAGM’s cancellation of satellite contracts for, among others, Russian-language programs.

RFE/RL reports in 30 languages, reaching 47 million weekly listeners in 23 countries.