Preschool Series “Vegesaurs” Lands In the U.S.

Animated preschool CGI series “Vegesaurs” is set to make its U.S. debut, with the series being offered to all PBS member stations throughout the country via distributor American Public Television.

The series is produced by Australian studio Cheeky Little Media in association with the Australian Broadcasting Company, France TV and Studio 100 International.

Vegesaurs combines comedy, action, and preschool storytelling in a world where food-based dinosaur creatures roam. Leading the adventure is Ginger, the adorable and young Tricarrotops, who embarks on playful journeys with her fellow Pea-Rex friends. The series promotes positive social behavior, curiosity, and healthy eating habits in a fresh and engaging way.

PBS member stations in key metropolitan areas such as New York City, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, Washington D.C., Orlando, and Salt Lake City have already picked up the series. Vegesaurs will also be available via PBS Passport, the public broadcaster’s streaming service.

In North America, Epic Story Media serves as the licensing agent for the U.S. and Canada, while Epic Story Toys is the appointed global master toy partner for the brand. Studio 100 handles international distribution.