FRAPA Appoints New Advisory Board Members

FRAPA, the Format Recognition and Protection Association, which turns 25 this year, has appointed three new members — Blink49’s Adam Steinman, Shimmer Media’s Pascal Dalton and Formatbiz’s Maria Chiara Duranti — to its advisory board, as BBC Studios Nordics’ Jan Salling steps down as co-chair after 10 years in service. Mike Beale, ITV Studios’ managing director, creative network, is also standing down from the management board after a five-year stint.

Salling’s fellow co-chair, The Gurin Company/TGC Global Entertainment’s Phil Gurin, will now serve as the Association’s sole chairman.

Los Angeles-based Adam Steinman recently joined Blink49 Studios as executive vice-president of Formats and Acquisitions. Pascal Dalton has worked for Endemol Group, EndemolShine and, most recently, ITV Studios, where he was recently head of Brand Partnerships for North EMEA (formats licensing and sales). Italy-based Maria Chiara Duranti is founder and chief editor of press and media agency Formatbiz, which focuses on format trends, markets and content innovation. Before launching Formatbiz in 2009, she spent 15 years at Mediaset Italy.

FRAPA chairman Phil Gurin, said: “As we enter our 25th year, FRAPA is working hard to stay relevant and reinvent itself for the future. Central to this ambition is to assemble a multinational, multi-hyphenate board capable of guiding both FRAPA and the formats community it serves through a media market battling fragmentation, economic instability and the existential threat of AI. Adam, Pascal and Maria bring enormous skill, insight and global expertise to our mission to serve as the conscience of the format community. And, as part of our ongoing commitment to offer tangible value to our membership, we will also be announcing a raft of new initiatives and services in the coming months. Stay tuned!”