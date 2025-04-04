Earth Touch TV on Sling Freestream

Wildlife and factual entertainment producer Earth Touch is partnering with Sling Freestream to bring its FAST channel — Earth Touch TV — to the U.S. streaming platform. The channel’s slate of entertaining natural history programming will soon be available on Sling Freestream.

To celebrate its debut on Sling, the channel is rolling out a line-up of big cat specials, including Cheetah Speed Trap, Queen of Taru, and Diary of a Teen Leopard. The channel will also feature four seasons of the wildlife reality series Snakes in the City.

For its new content, Earth Touch is drawing on its production hub in South Africa which provides access to incredible wildlife locations. Backed by 16 years of global production experience and an archive of over 15,000 hours of HD and 4K footage, Earth Touch is also collaborating with streaming platforms and third-party producers on co-productions and original content for its FAST channel.

“The creation of Earth Touch TV has unlocked new opportunities for audiences to enjoy our diverse collection of wildlife programming,” said Lara Cox, Group chief operating officer at Earth Touch. “We’re excited to further our reach in the US with Sling Freestream and to bring our brand of beloved blue-chip content to new US audiences, along with compelling new specials that showcase the wonders of the natural world.”