Studio TF1 Unveils New Distribution Structure

European media group Studio TF1 (formerly Newen Studios) has outlined its new distribution senior team.

The distribution operation will continue to be headed by Rodolphe Buet as chief distribution officer of Studio TF1 group. Alice Damiani, SVP of International Film Sales, will support Buet in shaping the group’s international film distribution strategy. The company plans to expand its cinema division, led by Nathalie Toulza Madar, doubling film production by 2027 — targeting 10–15 films per year — and beginning theatrical distribution of its own productions in France from 2026.

Buet will have two other direct reports who will oversee sales activity, which will be split between French-speaking markets (including Canada) and the rest of the world. Karine Lejeune takes on responsibility for the former in the newly promoted role of EVP French-speaking TV and Film Distribution, while Camille Dupeuble, who has been promoted to EVP International TV and Digital Distribution, has responsibility for all international sales.

In television, Nadia Chevallard expands her role as SVP International Sales, to oversee unscripted sales in addition to fiction sales, while Karen Wise will manage distribution in English-language and German markets as SVP Distribution and Formats strategy.

Karine Atlan continues in her role as EVP Acquisitions and International Co-production, and Emilie Martel as EVP Marketing.