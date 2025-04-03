Rushlake Reps D&R’s Kenyan Content

Germany-based Rushlake Media has secured a partnership with Kenyan production company D&R Studios for the international distribution of its content library across key territories in North America and Europe.

D&R Studios’ slate includes shows such as Sol Family, This Love, Being Bahati, and Young Rich, which reflect the dynamism of contemporary Kenyan life across genres including docu-reality, comedy, lifestyle, and culinary exploration.

“We are proud to grow our portfolio with content that speaks to the vibrancy and diversity of contemporary African life,” said Philipp Hoffmann, founder and CEO of Rushlake Media. “Our collaboration with D&R Studios and Eugene Mbugua reflects the great trust we’ve been given by Africa’s leading creatives — and we are committed to honoring that trust by bringing their work to global platforms and audiences.”

Eugene Mbugua, CEO of D&R Studio, added: “We at Documentary and Reality (D&R Studios) appreciate the ever changing landscape of film distribution given the advent of personal gadgets and video-on-demand on these gadgets as the predictive future. A film producer needs a consistent and diligent distributor to keep our content relevant and visible. We trust that Rushlake Media does that for us They enable us to concentrate on production while they source relevant markets for our content across the world. We are excited to be in partnership with Rushlake Media and Philipp Hoffmann and foresee a delightful and mutually beneficial future.”