Hans Zimmer to Receive Banff Achievement Award

The Banff World Media Festival (June 8-11, 2025) will present composer Hans Zimmer with the Career Achievement Award at the upcoming Rockie Awards on the evening of June 9.

Having been previously bestowed to the likes of Alanis Obomsawin, Dan Rather, Christine Baranski, Larry King, Ed Asner, William Shatner, James Burrows and David Attenborough, Banff’s Career Achievement Award recognizes individuals whose extraordinary work has made a significant impact on the screen-based industries.

Zimmer will also take part in an exclusive “In Conversation” panel session alongside composers from Bleeding Fingers Music, a composer collective co-founded by Zimmer in 2013. He will be joined by Anže Rozman, Ho-Ling Tang, Jacob Shea, Kara Talve and Sami Goldberg for a discussion on the power of the collective model, which focuses on collaboration over hierarchy and empowers rising composers to break free from traditional industry barriers.

“Hans Zimmer has not only redefined cinematic music with his groundbreaking scores but has also revolutionized the industry through Bleeding Fingers, fostering a new generation of composers and crafting immersive soundscapes for film, television, and beyond. His influence extends far beyond the screen, shaping the very heartbeat of modern entertainment,” said Jenn Kuzmyk, executive director, Banff World Media Festival. “We are honored to celebrate his incredible career at BANFF.”

Zimmer, a two-time Academy Award® winner, has scored more than 500 projects across all mediums, which have collectively grossed over $28 billion at the global box office. His iconic work includes scores for Dune: Part One, Top Gun: Maverick, No Time to Die, Gladiator, The Dark Knight Trilogy, Inception, The Last Samurai, 12 Years a Slave, Blade Runner 2049 (co-scored with Benjamin Wallfisch), and Dunkirk.