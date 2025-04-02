Up The Ladder: NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises

NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises announced that veteran production executive Javier Pons will serve as chief content officer and head of Telemundo Studios.

Pons joined Telemundo Studios as EVP last year. In his expanded role, he will oversee the network’s entertainment division, as well as lead development and production of scripted content.

Pons’ career spans over three decades of production and management experience with media companies in Europe and across North and South America. Prior to Telemundo Studios, he served as general director of Globomedia and head of TV at The Mediapro Studio.