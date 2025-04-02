FAME Week Africa Offers Free Buyers Pass For 2025

FAME Week Africa is the premier trade gathering for the film, television, and creative market in Africa.

The event announced that verified buyers will be able to attend the 2025 show with a free pass, available on application. Potential applicants for the pass include acquisitions executives and content buyers, distribution or exhibition company representatives, or streaming platform buyers or executives.

FAME Week Africa will take place from September 1-6, 2025, in Cape Town, South Africa. A key component of the event is MIP Africa, which will run from September 1-3.