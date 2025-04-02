CAKE Delivers ‘Talking Tom Heroes: Suddenly Super’ To BBC

Kids’ entertainment specialist CAKE scored a deal for Talking Tom Heroes: Suddenly Super with the BBC in the U.K.

Created by Outfit7, the latest series from the Talking Tom & Friends franchise sees the Talking Tom & Friends characters take on heroic new challenges. The series follows Talking Tom and his friends Angela, Ben, and Hank, as they discover a device that grants them amazing powers and turns them “Suddenly Super.”

The action-packed animated series will head to CBeebies later in the year.

Dominic Gardiner, managing director, Distribution, at CAKE, remarked, “CBeebies is a beloved part of family life in the U.K., and we’re thrilled that Talking Tom Heroes: Suddenly Super will be joining its fantastic lineup. We can’t wait for kids (and their parents!) to enjoy the fun, friendship, and super-powered surprises that make this show so special.”