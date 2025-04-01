Robin Wright To Receive Monte-Carlo Crystal Nymph

The Monte-Carlo Television Festival will bestow the Crystal Nymph Award to American actress, director, and producer Robin Wright during the closing ceremony of its 64th edition, which will take place on June 17, 2025, at the Grimaldi Forum.

The Crystal Nymph, awarded in the presence of H.S.H. Prince Albert II of Monaco, honors an individual from the television world for their exceptional career and lasting impact on the industry.

Robin Wright has established herself as one of the most talented actresses of her generation. Her brilliant portrayal of Claire Underwood in the series House of Cards earned her worldwide recognition, a Golden Globe and multiple Emmy Award nominations. In parallel, she has successfully pursued a career as a director and producer.

Laurent Puons, managing director of the Monte-Carlo Television Festival, said: “Robin Wright is a remarkable actress whose talent, elegance, and artistic commitment have deeply impacted the history of television and cinema. We are proud to present her with the Crystal Nymph Award in recognition of her exceptional career and her enduring inﬂuence on the audiovisual industry.”

Robin Wright said: “It’s truly a privilege to be recognized with the Crystal Nymph Award. I’ve had the chance to live an incredible career in television and I am deeply honored to receive this distinction. I’m really looking forward to coming to Monte-Carlo in June to share this moment with those who, like me, love and respect the work we do.”

The 64th edition of the Monte-Carlo TV Festival will take place June 13-17, 2025.