Big Hopes For U.S. Print Media

“We intend to keep printing newspapers. It’s important to the fabric of America,” said David Hoffmann to The Wall Street Journal. The Naples, Florida-based Hoffmann Family of Companies is looking to buy the Davenport, Iowa-based Lee Enterprises, a major U.S. provider of local news. It publishes 72 daily newspapers in 25 U.S. states, and 350 publications.

Hoffmann owns 21 media companies through its media group based in Forth Myers, Florida, and has recently acquired 10 percent of the publicly-traded Lee Enterprises’ shares.

Last year, Hoffmann also acquired Lee’s California publications for an undisclosed amount. Hoffman did not disclose how much it offered for Lee, which had total operating revenue for the last quarter of $145 million.