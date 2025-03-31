GMA’s “Widows’ War” on Netflix from April 16

GMA Network’s murder mystery drama “Widows’ War” will make its Netflix Philippines debut on April 16. The series stars Bea Alonzo and Carla Abellana as Samantha and Georgina, respectively.

Widows’ War follows the story of two women who are former best friends. After some time apart, they cross paths once more while mourning their husbands, Paco and Basil. Soon, they become suspects in the sudden deaths of their husbands, putting their sanity and reputation at risk.

The drama’s cast features an ensemble including Tonton Gutierrez, Jeric Gonzales, Juancho Triviño, Jackie Lou Blanco, Lito Pimentel, Timmy Cruz, Rita Daniela, Royce Cabrera, Lovely Rivero, James Graham, Charlie Fleming, Matthew Uy, and Jean Garcia. Also joining the cast in their special roles are Benjamin Alves as Basil Palacios, the competitive husband of George, and Rafael Rosell as Paco Palacios, Sam’s loving husband.

Widows’ War is produced by the GMA Entertainment Group and is helmed by directors Zig Dulay and Jerry Lopez-Sineneng. It is based on the original concept by RJ Nuevas and Ken De Leon.