FilmRise Reps Bloomberg Originals to Amazon

FilmRise has entered into an agreement with Bloomberg to distribute Bloomberg Originals on Amazon Prime Channels VoD. The deal includes 18 series – 11 that will become available on the platform in the next few months and seven new series to be released throughout 2025.

Jonitha Keymoore, head of Content at FilmRise, commented: “We are thrilled that Bloomberg has selected FilmRise to distribute their content on one of the leading global streaming platforms. This deal underscores our commitment to quality, efficiency, and recognizes our superior capabilities in distributing content to high-profile streaming platforms like Amazon, a long-standing partner of FilmRise.”

Bloomberg Originals give viewers unique access to global stories such as the quest for climate solutions explored in the docuseries Optimist’s Guide to the Planet with Nikolaj Coster-Waldau. Audiences get insights from the biggest names in sports and entertainment in The Deal with Alex Rodriguez and Bloomberg’s Jason Kelly, and some of the most innovative leaders in tech are featured in the Circuit with Emily Chang.

In addition to the above, seven newly produced series will premiere throughout 2025, tackling topics from technology and sustainability, to investigative journalism and space exploration.