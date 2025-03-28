Sundance Fest is Moving to Colorado

Sundance Film Festival has selected Boulder, Colorado as the future home base of its festival beginning in 2027.

The heart of the Festival will be centered in downtown Boulder utilizing an array of theaters and venues, and incorporating spaces around the Pearl Street Mall, a pedestrian-only street. Nearby spaces will offer dedicated locations, including select spots on the nearby University of Colorado Boulder campus.

“The Sundance Film Festival’s move to Boulder, Colorado, in 2027 is a moment to preserve and build on its four decades and continue its journey. Together we continue to create a Festival that acts as a vibrant space for independent films and filmmakers to shine. A place where each January, a community of artists, industry, and audiences can gather to discover what’s new in global storytelling,” said Eugene Hernandez, Sundance Film Festival director and head of Public Programming.

The 2026 edition of the festival will take place January 23-February 2, 2026, in its traditional venue of Park City, Utah.